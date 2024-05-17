Acosta named Head of Mediapro Studio US & Canada

The Mediapro Studio has announced it will strengthen its structure in the US and Canada with the opening of a new headquarters in Los Angeles, in the heart of the global audiovisual industry, to increase the creation, production and distribution of English language content. The new office will be the Studio’s centre of operations in these markets and will incorporate into its organisation the existing offices in Miami, New York and Toronto, as well as Mediapro’s new production facility at Great Point Studios in Yonkers, New York.

With this new focus, The Mediapro Studio US & Canada will expand the studio’s global presence adding a new office to the 53 that Mediapro already has around the world, with a strategy that aims to accelerate its position in the territory and will develop all genres of content including Scripted Series, Non-Scripted Reality and Entertainment Shows, Documentaries, and Feature Films, following the model of the Studio’s global content offering. The US studio will boost the production of English-language content, which The Mediapro Studio has already already seeing early successes with television and film productions such as The Head, The Young/New Pope, Hunting Ava Bravo, A Perfect Day, Map of the Sounds of Tokyo and, among many others, the The Famous Five series.



Additionally, Laura Espeso has confirmed the appointment of Juan ‘JC’ Acosta as Head of The Mediapro Studio US & Canada. Acosta was most recently President of Paramount’s International Networks and Streaming for Southern Europe, Latin America, The Middle East, & Africa, as well as President of its Global Studios Division, VIS, where he oversaw the international operations across the UK, Spain, France, Italy, Germany, Israel, Colombia, Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina, for the production studios, Paramount’s free and pay-TV networks as well as third party streamers and broadcasters.

“[Mediapro’s] primary focus across all its divisions is the expansion into the US”, said Espeso. “[Mediapro] has been in the US since 1998. Now, we want to go further establishing the Studio at the heart of the global audiovisual industry and welcoming JC Acosta as the head of The Mediapro Studio US/Canada. I’m thrilled to have JC on board. His brilliant career and broad experience are the perfect combination to lead our strategy here.”

“The Mediapro Studio has seen exceptional growth over the last several years and their success has been rooted in their mission and vision of content and talent first. The vast array of narratives and content produced globally are exceptional and have inspired me to take on this exciting new role. I’m thankful to Laura for her vision and entrusting me with this new venture to accelerate The Mediapro Studio’s position in the US/Canada,” added Acosta.

Meanwhile, Mediapro has relaunched Gol Stadium, its sport-related OTT which launched in Spain in 2011, with the aim of making it the “benchmark platform for sports fans and bringing more content to more people” across a range of different sports. Football, tennis, extreme sports, urban sports as well as all the Gol Play live programming schedule are available on the service.