MPs to question Culture Secretary

The Culture, Media and Sport Committee of the UK House of Common is to hold an Evidence Session on Wednesday May 22nd looking at the work of the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

The Committee will question Lucy Frazer, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, as part of its regular scrutiny of the Department’s work.

This is the Culture Secretary’s second appearance before the Committee, following a session in June 2023.

The cross-party Committee’s questions will likely be wide-ranging and cover vast swathes of the Department and the Committee’s remit.

Questions are likely to explore impartiality within the media and the review of the BBC’s funding model, which was announced in March. Following the Committee’s recent report on Grassroots Music Venues, MPs could ask about the Department’s approach to protecting smaller venues and about the proposal for a levy on arena and stadium tickets.

The interaction between artificial intelligence and the rights of creators and copyright holders could also be discussed.

There could also be questions on issues brought to light in the Committee’s current inquiry on Film and High- End TV, including the tax relief announcements for industry.

MPs could use the session to ask about sports governance and the measures in the Football Governance Bill. They could also raise issues related to tourism, following up on the recommendations from the Promoting Britain abroad inquiry.

Frazer will be joined by Susannah Storey, Permanent Secretary at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.