UK MPs to question media secretary

The UK House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee is to question Nadine Dorries, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, on online safety and public service broadcasters as part of an evidence session on the work of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

In a wide-ranging session, MPs are expected to examine the Secretary of State’s priorities and strategic vision. The Government’s plans to ensure online safety, in the context of the current online and social media landscape, are expected to be examined. Also on the agenda is the future of public service broadcasters such as the BBC and Channel 4.

The Secretary of State may answer questions on the impact of Brexit and Covid-19 on the cultural sector. Sports policy, amidst allegations of racism in cricket and proposals for a football regulator, may also be discussed.

Also appearing before the Committee are a number of senior civil servants in the DCMS department.