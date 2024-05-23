Forecast: India multiplay service revenue to grow at 4.5% CAGR

Multiplay service revenue in India is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5 per cent between 2023 and 2028, in line with the rising adoption of multiplay service bundles among households on the back of improving fixed network infrastructure in the country, forecasts GlobalData, the data and analytics company.

GlobalData’s India Multiplay Forecast (Q1 2024) reveals that doubleplay service bundles accounted for 80.9 per cent share of the total multiplay households in 2023, followed by tripleplay with 10.2 per cent and quadplay bundles with 8.9 per cent share. Doubleplay bundles will continue to be the most popular multiplay service category in India over the forecast period, with all major operators such as Airtel, Jio and BSNL promoting unlimited telephony service along with their fibre broadband plans.

Pradeepthi Kantipudi, Telecom Analyst at GlobalData, commented: “The ongoing investments in the fibre-optic network expansion have been improving access to high quality broadband services for more customers in India, and supporting telecom service providers to develop and promote multiplay bundles. The operators in India have also been offering discounts and integrating value-added services, including access to OTT applications with their multiplay bundles to add more subscribers to their services and earn their loyalty.”

“Reliance Jio was the market leader in terms of number of multiplay households in 2023, followed by Bharti Airtel. All the major service providers in India have been promoting complementary access to OTT applications to promote the adoption of multiplay bundles. Jio, for instance, is offering JioFiber postpaid plan of around INR599 ($7)/month for one year at 30Mbps speed with access to 800+ TV channels and OTT subscriptions such as DisneyHotstar, SonyLIV, Zee5, ALTBalaji, Eros Now and JioCinema among others.”