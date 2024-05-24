Rai speeds up DVB-T2 switch

Italian public broadcaster Rai has brought forward the launch date for the first multiplex to broadcast in DVB-T2, targeting August 28th.

Specific channels haven’t been finalised, but are likely to include flagships Rai 1 HD, Rai 2 HD, and Rai 3 HD in simulcast. This aims to improve reception in areas struggling with the current DVB-T.

Current estimates suggest that around 10 million TV sets in Italian homes are not yet adapted to the new DVB-T2 standard.

This switch could boost the TV market as consumers upgrade for the new broadcasts.

On the night of May 27th-28th, Multiplex B will temporarily switch to DVB-T2 to check equipment functionality.

DVB-T2 offers increased bandwidth (37 Mbps vs the current 20 Mbps), potentially allowing Rai to simulcast more channels.

Italians can check their TV’s compatibility with DVB-T2 standards by tuning to Rai Sport HD on channel 558 (broadcasts in HEVC format).

The transition to DVB-T2 is essential to free up frequencies that will be used for other services, such as 5G mobile telephony.

The mandatory switch to DVB-T2 in Italy is expected to happen by December 28th, 2025.