Britain’s Got Talent biggest entertainment series of 2024

ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent season 17 is the biggest entertainment series of the year across any channel. Made by Thames, a Fremantle label, it’s currently averaging 7.1m including repeats, with the launch episode consolidating up to 8 million and still growing.

Britain’s Got Talent season 17 social content to date has generated in excess of 660million video views also. In addition, ITV say it is dominating Saturday nights in 2024 having won 15 out of 21 weeks.

So far this year, ITV’s entertainment shows have reached 85 per cent of the population, that’s over 54 million viewers. They have generated 166 million streams on ITVX (up +10 per cent on last year). Plus 21 shows across four titles – Britain’s Got Talent, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, The Masked Singer and The 1% Club – have all exceeded 5 million viewers.

Britain’s Got Talent is one of the biggest entertainment shows in ITV’s history. Across the years it has reached more than 55 million viewers and 143 of its episodes have exceeded 10 million viewers each.

Every year for 16 years, Britain’s Got Talent has been in ITV’s top five overnight audiences and for the past six series (as far as streaming records go back), it has been streamed 88 million times. Total lifetime views across Britain’s Got Talent social accounts is 24.1 billion and total views over the past 12 months is 4 billion.

Britain’s Got Talent live shows Monday – Friday in the final week of May at 8pm, with the final on June 2nd at 7:30pm all on ITV1 and ITVX