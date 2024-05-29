ITV to host first General Election debate

ITV has announced that the first head-to-head General Election debate between Rishi Sunak, leader of the Conservative Party, and Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party, will take place on ITV1, ITVX and STV and STV Player on June 4th at 9pm.

The hour-long debate, Sunak v Starmer: The ITV Debate, will be moderated by Julie Etchingham. It will take place live in front of a studio audience and will be made and produced by MultiStory Media, part of ITV Studios. Etchingham moderated General Election debates in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Michael Jermey, ITV’s Director of News and Current Affairs, commented: “Millions of viewers value the election debates. They provide a chance to see and hear the party leaders set out their pitch to the country, debate directly with each other and take questions from voters. ITV is pleased to be broadcasting the first debate in this year’s election campaign.”

ITV plans to broadcast additional programming including an interview programme with other party leaders and a multi-party debate. Details on the further programmes will be announced shortly.