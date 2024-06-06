Sky Sports grows SPFL audience

Sky Sports viewing figures for SPFL matches for the 2023/34 season have risen significantly – with nearly 2.5 million extra viewers tuning in for matches.

Sky Sports reports a year-on-year rise of 24 per cent for peak audiences from games in the Scottish Professional Football League’s Premiership in season 2023/24.

A total cumulative audience of 12.5 million watched SPFL games on the channel in the 2023/24 season, compared to 10.03 million in 2022/23. Average audience for SPFL matches also rose from 228,000 to 285,000 viewers this season.

Neil Doncaster, SPFL group chief executive, said: “It’s great news to see such strong growth in viewing figures for SPFL matches on Sky Sports this season. These fantastic viewing figures further demonstrate how compelling our national game is with supporters, as well as the significant interest in our game across Scotland and the UK. Sky Sports have been an excellent broadcaster partner for the SPFL over many seasons, and we look forward to continuing to build on our great working relationship in season 2024/25.”

This season’s peak audience for the Old Firm game overtook a previous audience record, when Rangers defeated Celtic 2-1 at Celtic Park in December 2019.

Gary Hughes, Sky Sports Director of Football, added: “The figures underline our continued commitment to help grow the game alongside our partners at the SPFL. To see a significant rise in viewership across the season along with a record audience for a game in the SPFL era shows that we’re making some very positive steps. The team – including new signing Chris Sutton – have elevated our coverage to a different level and we’re already looking forward to building on this season’s success in 2024/25.”