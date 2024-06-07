SPFL, William Hill sign sponsorship deal

The Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) has announced a sponsorship deal with betting company William Hill.

Under the five-year deal, which begins at the start of season 2024/25, William Hill will become the title sponsor of all four SPFL divisions as well as the Official Betting Partner of the SPFL. This will see the four SPFL divisions become the William Hill Premiership, William Hill Championship, William Hill League 1, and William Hill League 2.

Alongside its partnership and title sponsorship, William Hill and the SPFL have partnered with EPIC Global Solutions – a global consultancy focused on gambling harm prevention – to launch a multi-year programme on gambling harm awareness across Scottish football for SPFL players, staff, and supporters. SPFL group chief executive, Neil Doncaster, said: “William Hill is a name long associated with Scottish football and we are enormously excited to have reached a long-term, record-breaking agreement with our new title sponsors.

“This is tremendous news for our clubs and their fans, for the profile of the league, and for Scottish football in general. In addition to the sponsorship with William Hill, our pioneering gambling harm awareness programme with EPIC will help to educate the communities across the 42 SPFL clubs on gambling harm prevention.

“Everyone at the SPFL is looking forward to working with William Hill to promote the passion, drama and excitement of the League and its 42 clubs over the next five seasons, as well as the roll-out of our programme with EPIC. “I would also like to place on record our sincere thanks to cinch for its extremely positive contribution to Scottish football over the past three years and wish them and their management team the very best for the future.”

William Hill’s Marketing Director Michael Sheehan said: “We’re delighted to become title sponsor and Official Betting Partner of the SPFL, as well as launching a pioneering Gambling Harm Awareness programme, delivered by EPIC. For decades, we at William Hill have loved Scottish football and its fiercely loyal and passionate fans. Now, building on our long-standing association with Scottish football, we are delighted to be playing our part in five exciting seasons of the SPFL. In addition to our sponsorship, we will work proactively and extensively to raise awareness of the potential risks associated with betting across the Scottish footballing community. As a business, we place customer safety and responsible gambling at the heart of everything we do, and we are looking forward to delivering an extensive programme across SPFL clubs to educate and promote healthy and safe relationships with betting.”