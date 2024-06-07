Survey: Live events top choice for 40% of TV viewers

Live events are the preferred type of broadcast content for 40 per cent of TV viewers around the world, proving more popular than any other type of programming. This is according to a survey of consumers in the UK, US, Spain, Germany, France and the Nordics. The independent research was commissioned by Nevion, a Sony Group Company and provider of virtualised media production solutions, and carried out by research house Vitreous World.

More consumers in the regions surveyed prefer to watch live broadcast events than on-demand content via streaming services (31 per cent) or scheduled programming by TV stations (29 per cent). Unlike other content, live programming is resonating with different demographics. The results show that it is breaking down the generational divide by being universally popular among age ranges. Of the three main content types available to consumers today, live event broadcasting is the preferred choice of 58 per cent of 18-24 year olds and 31 per cent of over 65s.

It’s also a communal activity for many, with viewers seeking shared and memorable experiences. Almost one-in-five (19 per cent) watch live broadcast events with someone else in-person at least once a day, and 59 per cent use social media or messaging platforms to talk to friends and family about key moments.

With live event engagement remaining high, live broadcasters need to be exploring how they can continue to win new subscribers while also keeping current customers subscribed to live event channels.

With high visual quality (30 per cent) and specific content offerings (24 per cent) vital for consumers to continue resubscribing, broadcasters will need to focus on providing these benefits now and in the future. Looking ahead to the next 12 months, a quarter of consumers surveyed (25 per cent) say that they will primarily consume live broadcast events.

“Our results show that live event broadcasting is not only more popular than on-demand and scheduled programming, but that it is a powerful unifier across generations. Broadcasters now have a great opportunity to tap into the unique advantages of live events to draw in new customers and keep current ones engaged. With the right technology, they can transform the logistics and economics of mission critical live production to create compelling new content types in the highest visual quality,” commented Olivier Suard, VP of Marketing, Nevion.