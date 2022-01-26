Survey: US sports viewers frustrated with ‘live’ streams

US sports viewers are frustrated with latency issues when watching a ‘live’ sporting event according to research conducted by Phenix,

When shown a video that depicts delays at various intervals compared to the live feed at the stadium, US sports viewers were frustrated with the delays in the stream while watching the game.

Of those surveyed, 16 per cent said the video was the most frustrating 80 seconds of their life and would definitely not continue watching, and 21 per cent were frustrated and would likely not continue watching.

Overall, 72 per cent were frustrated with how slow the delay was, and of those 72 per cent that were frustrated, 38 per cent would turn the game off completely because of the delay/they were so frustrated.





Super Bowl LV will be streamed across the following, and whoever gets it right will move one step ahead in the streaming wars: