Bedrock, Ease Live create interactive M6+ experience for Euro 2024

Bedrock, the European streaming tech company, and Ease Live, an Evertz company providing interactive TV technology, have announced their newly formed collaboration to provide media and entertainment companies with highly immersive video experiences through Interactive Overlays, significantly enhancing viewer engagement.

Debuting on June 15th alongside coverage of the UEFA Euro 2024 football championship on M6+, the free streaming service from France’s Groupe M6, these Interactive Overlays will provide viewers with access to live game statistics and fan engagement features, including match stats, team line-ups, player stats, standings and much more.

“At Bedrock, we’re constantly developing new solutions to create exceptional streaming experiences, which is why we chose to collaborate with Ease Live,” said Jonas Engwall, CEO of Bedrock. “By combining Bedrock’s streaming expertise with Ease Live’s innovative overlay technology, we’re powering M6+ to deliver a truly engaging experience for Euro 2024 viewers, setting a standard for how fans will expect to interact with their favourite sporting events.”

In the first deployment of this joint solution, Bedrock and Ease Live will deliver interactive overlays OTT to M6+ viewers via Android TV, Apple iOS and Android mobile devices. These features will also be made available later this year for a range of smart TVs and devices including Samsung, LG, Hisense, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. By implementing a solution that ‘sits over’ existing TV or OTT services, Bedrock and Ease Live significantly reduce deployment times from months to days and enable global scalability.

“Engaging audiences with interactive content is all about delivering a great user experiences across different devices – enabling our customers to grow their services and to monetise more of their content,” added Kjetil Horneland, Chief Executive Officer of Ease Live. “It’s really exciting that the first deployment from our collaboration with Bedrock is to enable France’s sports fans to enjoy interactivity throughout such a major event as the Euro 2024. We are impressed with the quality of their streaming services and their highly dedicated team and look forward to enabling M6+ and other Bedrock customers to launch interactive features in the future.”