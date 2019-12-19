BARB plans reporting enhancements

The Broadcasters’ Audience Research Board (BARB) – the organisation that compiles audience measurement and television ratings in the United Kingdom – is planning a number of initiatives for 2020 better to reflect changing methods of viewing.

Justin Sampson Chief Executive, BARB, says the body will start the new decade by making decisions about which research agencies it will work with through to the end of the 2020s. “Our vision is to have the versatility to track the technologies media companies will use to reach viewers throughout the decade,” he advises.

In terms of 2020 developments, BARB will start to report unduplicated multiple-screen programme reach and time spent viewing figures; representing the third deliverable from its four-stage Project Dovetail initiative. Importantly, this is supported by a new content ID system.

BARB will also deliver a beta BVoD campaign planning tool to provide guidance on the incremental campaign reach and frequency delivered by BVoD services, and will launch enhanced targeting capabilities through an IPA Touchpoints-to-BARB data integration. “This will mean all our daily data can be analysed by IPA Touchpoints classifications,” he explains.

BARB is installing router meters in its panel homes throughout 2020. “These offer a number of service improvements, including a measure of how people watch on smartphones, and more insight into SVoD viewing,” he says.

“We expect the first three of these to land in Q1 2020, so it will be a busy start to the new decade,” concludes Sanson.