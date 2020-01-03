XUMO expands Smart TV distribution

Amid reports that it is an acquisition target for Comcast, AVoD service XUMO is adding Sony and Panasonic to its existing distribution network with LG. This expansion guarantees significant global distribution for both content owners and advertisers partnered with XUMO at present and in the future.

Both Sony and Panasonic Smart TVs will have integration of XUMO’s enterprise-level, free streaming service delivering both over-the-air and over-the-top channels to global audiences in one seamless experience and guide. End users simply press the channel up and down or guide button on the TV remote control to discover and enjoy watching these channels, just like a traditional TV viewing experience.

“As the leading free OTT service in the US, XUMO is eager to join forces and work toward providing audiences their favourite streaming or local, over-the-air channels through one intuitive TV experience,” said XUMO’s chief executive officer, Colin Petrie-Norris. “It remains our mission to work with global TV manufacturers, content and advertiser partners to deliver a quality experience for end users; one that can easily become a daily routine.”

This expansion comes on the heels of viewership for LG Channels powered by XUMO, the enterprise-level, free streaming service for LG Smart TVs in the US achieving nearly 100 per cent increases year over year. LG Channels now offers 190+ channels to US audiences across 12 programming genres and thousands of free movie titles.

“Our success in the US has proven that free streaming TV is on the rise and, with the right global partner, we will continue to ensure viewers are delivered an optimised, enjoyable entertainment experience,” said Sangwoo Lee, senior vice president of home entertainment content & service business division at LG Electronics.

According to XUMO, proven adoption of the enterprise service in the US shows that a truly lean-back, linear and personalised viewing experience is what viewers are seeking. In partnership with LG, Sony and Panasonic, XUMO endeavours to build custom, complex product integrations with each TV brand thereby simplifying delivery of both content and advertisements for each partner, respectively.

“As a creative entertainment company with a solid foundation of technology, Sony is pleased to partner with XUMO to bring this streaming experience direct to consumers in a truly seamless manner by allowing viewers to access a variety of free channels on our Bravia TVs,” said Nick Colsey, vice president, business development from Sony Electronics.

XUMO notes that research has shown that viewership of free linear and on-demand streaming channels, conveniently accessible from the TV home screen, is growing exponentially. The enterprise-level, free streaming service—already available on LG Smart TVs—is set to become available in 2020 for both Sony and Panasonic.

“XUMO delivers a best-in-class experience for streaming channels,” said Yasunari Anan, director of Panasonic’s Smart Life Network business division. “We are happy to partner with them to provide more choice of viewing content for our discerning viewers.”

The expansion aims to ensure that all of the links in the chain – from content distribution to the playback capability of devices to monetisation – deliver a more robust and compelling new open ecosystem for content owners, advertisers and distributors to cultivate a new era of free streaming television.