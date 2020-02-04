Study: Rising demand for cross-platform video solutions

Premium digital advertising technology company PubMatic has released findings from a study commissioned with Forrester Consulting around global video ad monetisation trends. In an effort to better understand how publishers’ needs are evolving, the research provides insight into the most pressing changes and challenges in cross-platform video monetisation today.

With 64 per cent of worldwide programmatic ad spend designated to video this year, selecting a cross-platform partner can mean the difference between wasted and optimal value recognition from publishers’ prime inventory. As global publishers embrace digital video as a premium advertising vehicle, they’ve discovered that monetising video inventory requires a new set of strategies and tactics from what they’ve become accustomed to with traditional display. Those key findings from the study include:

Publishers Embrace Programmatic Advertising and Header Bidding for Video Monetisation. As video advertising opportunities arise, the study reveals that client-side header bidding is the number one integration strategy used for programmatic monetisation of video inventory as publishers achieve maximised ad revenue and increased fill rates.

As video advertising opportunities arise, the study reveals that client-side header bidding is the number one integration strategy used for programmatic monetisation of video inventory as publishers achieve maximised ad revenue and increased fill rates. In the Midst of Tech Gaps, Cross-Platform Video Partners Can Lend Support . 64.2 per cent of publishers find the lack of technology available to be their biggest obstacle in managing video monetisation. The solution to these challenges requires a strategy that leverages ad tech tools and partnerships to help.

. 64.2 per cent of publishers find the lack of technology available to be their biggest obstacle in managing video monetisation. The solution to these challenges requires a strategy that leverages ad tech tools and partnerships to help. Publishers Look to Audience-Based Solutions To Capitalise On Future Of Video. Publishers need well-rounded partners to help optimise their inventory. 59 per cent of publishers acknowledged that they’re looking for partners who can help monetise first- and second-party data, followed by 55 per cent that seek partners who can provide identity solutions and capabilities.

According to 612 professionals surveyed at publisher and media companies, maximised ad revenue was found to be the top benefit from video header bidding (61 per cent), with an increase in fill rate (58 per cent) and improved demand optimisation following (54 per cent). These benefits have allowed header bidding to become a best practice for publishers that are wishing to monetise effectively and manage their video inventory.

The next year forecasts massive growth within mobile app and mobile web implementation despite the technical challenges app developers face within their video header bidding implementations. Over the next 12 months, mobile app is expected to outpace desktop due to planned implementation, as the survey revealed that 31.5 per cent are expanding their usage and 23.2 per cent are implementing for the first time.

“This study has proven that the key to video monetisation success is ensuring publishers’ partners are aligned with a company’s roadmap,” said Susan Wu, director of marketing research at PubMatic. “Particularly as header bidding becomes a greater part of publishers’ programmatic video strategies, ad technology providers are in a unique position to deliver the right teams and tools to help publishers capture audiences and yield ad revenue benefits across all addressable digital video content, including desktop, mobile web, mobile app, OTT, and CTV.”