Research: Streaming consumption up 80% in 3 years
February 14, 2020
Online viewing is gaining ground on traditional broadcast TV, according to research conducted by content delivery network specialist CenturyLink and Streaming Video Alliance. Over 80 per cent of consumers are streaming more video than three years ago and nearly half (45 per cent) of respondents define TV as being delivered over the Internet, according to the white paper, The Changing Nature of TV: Understanding how streaming video is changing what consumers think of TV.
“When it comes to streaming, delivering an exceptional user experience is of increasing importance for driving customer loyalty,” said Rory McVicar, director of product management, internet and content delivery services, EMEA, CenturyLink. “Streaming providers must invest in technologies that will provide scalable and reliable content delivery. To give our customers a competitive advantage, CenturyLink is advancing the reach and performance of our global content delivery network platform, including offering innovative capabilities such as peer-assisted streaming for a seamless experience during large scale events and peak viewing hours.”
Other key findings:
- The majority of respondents (73 per cent) have one or two OTT subscriptions; more than a quarter (27 per cent) have three or more subscriptions.
- Despite 50 per cent of consumers using their smartphone for video streaming at least once per day, the big screen remains a core social activity with 60 per cent of respondents watching online content on television at least once per day.
- Almost half (47 per cent) of respondents indicated they had lower expectations of stream quality when watching content on mobile devices, prioritising convenience over bitrate or resolution.
- The majority of respondents (65 per cent) would be willing to pay extra to legitimise sharing of their streaming video subscription with friends and family. This offers a potential revenue opportunity for service providers.
- Respondents reported frequently watching short form content of less than five minutes from social platforms such as YouTube or Facebook; 34 per cent stated they watch multiple times per day.
- There continues to be opposition to ads and other video interruptions, but consumers did indicate some preference towards lower monthly subscriptions in an ad-supported model.
