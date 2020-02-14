Research: Streaming consumption up 80% in 3 years

Online viewing is gaining ground on traditional broadcast TV, according to research conducted by content delivery network specialist CenturyLink and Streaming Video Alliance. Over 80 per cent of consumers are streaming more video than three years ago and nearly half (45 per cent) of respondents define TV as being delivered over the Internet, according to the white paper, The Changing Nature of TV: Understanding how streaming video is changing what consumers think of TV.

“When it comes to streaming, delivering an exceptional user experience is of increasing importance for driving customer loyalty,” said Rory McVicar, director of product management, internet and content delivery services, EMEA, CenturyLink. “Streaming providers must invest in technologies that will provide scalable and reliable content delivery. To give our customers a competitive advantage, CenturyLink is advancing the reach and performance of our global content delivery network platform, including offering innovative capabilities such as peer-assisted streaming for a seamless experience during large scale events and peak viewing hours.”

Other key findings: