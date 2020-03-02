Forecast: US to hit 307m SVoD subs in 2025

The number of US SVoD subscriptions is forecast to climb from 199 million in 2019 to 307 million by 2025, according to Digital TV Research.

Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research, commented: “The average SVoD household will pay for 3.28 SVoD platforms by 2025; up from 2.28 at end-2019. So, the average SVoD home will add one subscription between 2019 and 2025.”

Murray continued: “A dozen platforms will have more than 5 million paying subscribers by 2025 – revealing just how far ahead in terms of choice the US market is compared with the rest of the world. Growth for established players such as Netflix and Hulu will be muted due to intense competition from younger rivals such as Disney+, Peacock and the augmented CBS All Access.”