Vodafone seeks to halt Movistar/Disney deal

Vodafone Spain has asked Spain’s regulatory body CNMC to step in and stop the Movistar and Disney+ deal for the sake of free competition in the market.

Vodafone believes the deal equates to an “undercover exclusivity” from the dominant operator to the detriment of other companies breaking competition rules.

Vodafone argues that Disney+ is delaying and hindering a possible agreement with the multiplay telco, favouring the deal with Movistar. This may drive Movistar to offer Disney+ content on an exclusive basis until new deals are signed, according to Vodafone.

In a letter to the CNMC, Vodafone said it regards the deal between Movistar and Disney as “disadvantageous and unbearable” for third parties.