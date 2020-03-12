Report: 24% of films on TVoD are European

The European Audiovisual Observatory hast released its analysis of the promotion of films and TV content by 52 TVoD services in 7 European countries: Belgium, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Netherlands and the UK. The report looks at the origin of content promoted, the intensity and concentration of promotion, the relative share of films and TV content.

Findings include:

The promotion efforts of the TVoD services massively benefit from recent films (2 years or less): films produced in 2018 and 2019 represented 47 per cent of all films promoted and 84 per cent of promotional spots.

EU28 titles represent 37 per cent of all titles promoted at least once, but 24 per cent of promotional spots. This reflects that US titles are present in more countries and services and therefore benefit from more promotion.

The concentration of promotion within EU28 films is significantly higher. And the top 10 EU28 promoted films account on average for 59 per cent of all promotional spots dedicated to EU28 films.