Study: Netflix best VoD UX

With its European-wide launch set for March 24th, the Disney+ SVoD platform has a user experience equal to that of Amazon Prime Video, but still clearly lags behind industry leader Netflix, according to a large-scale user experience study conducted by digital-TV product agency TeraVolt.

In the survey, which analysed the user experience of various streaming services on the basis of 28 categories, Netflix scored 83 out of a total of 100 possible points, followed by Amazon Prime Video (68) and Disney+ (67.5). The streaming service Apple TV+, which was launched last November, is lagging behind with only 49 points.

Disney+ scores particularly well in the administration category, which includes managing login data and subscriptions. Here, Disney reaches 95 per cent. Content Discovery (83 per cent), for example the display of content and autoplay, as well as personalisation (74 per cent) and performance (79 per cent) are also in a very good range, considering the product was only launched recently.

Video playback (69 per cent) and cross-device use and downloads (68 per cent) have a clear need for improvement. As a result, Disney+ is on a par with Netflix only in the administration and content discovery clusters but is clearly at a disadvantage in all others. On the other hand, Disney leaves Amazon Prime Video behind in terms of personalisation and content discovery.

“Our analysis shows that Disney has already done many things very well in the short time available,” explained Tobias Fröhlich, co-founder and Managing Director at TeraVolt. “In some cases, even better than Amazon and Apple, which however have a different premise. Amazon has failed to optimise the browser version of its streaming service, so that one is repeatedly thrown out of Prime Video and ends up with completely different products. And with its streaming service, Apple’s focus lies on selling even more hardware. Not surprisingly therefore, Apple+ performs much better in the smartphone app than in the browser.”