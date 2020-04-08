Pluto TV LatAm launch

ViacomCBS has confirmed that Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported, streaming TV service, is now available via web browser at www.pluto.tv, Apple TV, Android TV and mobile device apps for download in iOS and Android in 17 Latin American countries.

These countries include Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Paraguay, El Salvador, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

“As Pluto TV expands rapidly around the world, I am thrilled to announce that Pluto TV is now available to the consumers in Latin America, one of the world’s most important and biggest markets,” declared JC Acosta, President ViacomCBS Networks Americas. “This innovative product offering is a great complement to our OTT products. It allows us to continue to entertain audiences across in the region and work with our partners to bring this never before seen offering of free streaming television to Latin American audiences.”

“We launched Pluto TV six years ago with a mission to entertain the planet and a vision to become the global leader in free streaming television,” added Tom Ryan, CEO, and co-founder of Pluto TV. “Now, we are the leading free streaming TV platform in America and growing rapidly in Europe. Today marks a major step forward in our mission, and we are thrilled to offer people across Latin America, one of the world’s largest markets, access to our popular streaming TV service.”

Pluto TV Latin America currently has 24 unique and curated channels. It will continue to add new channels on a monthly basis for the next 12 months to reach more than 70 channels that deliver curated content attracting audiences in search of premium streaming entertainment programming in Spanish– free and for all demos.

Pluto TV Latin America has already entered into partnerships with over 60 major media and content providers, building a rich and diverse library of 12,000 hours of high-quality content, which the new service for Spanish-speaking audiences in Latin America will offer.

Pluto TV offers a diverse slate of programming tailored to Latin America with hit television series and award-winning movies, across a variety of genres including reality, anime, lifestyle, reality competitions, nature, true crime, and kids’ content. The ad-supported free streaming platform is easy to use and features content from world-renowned movie studios, television networks, and production companies. From live streaming to On-Demand content, Pluto TV offers users a wide variety of experiences.

New content partners have been added to those previously announced, which include: A2 Filmes, All3Media, Alliant, BBC Studios, Beverly Hills Entertainment, Big Media, Blue Ant Media, Caracol, Castalia, CDC International, Cineflix, Cisneros Media, Comarex, Combate Americas, DRG, Endemol Shine, FilmRise, FourK, Fremantle, Glory Sports, Gusto Distribution, Hard Knocks Fighting, Hearst, Indigenius, Impact Wrestling, Inverleigh, Kinpil, Latin Angels, Leda Films, Legendary Entertainment, Life Design, Lionsgate, Marvista, Motion Pictures, MPI Media, MTV, Nelvana, New Dominion, Nick Jr., Nickelodeon, Off The Fence, OTRO, Paramount, Polar Star, Pongalo, Sabbatical Entertainment, Samuel Goldwyn, Sofa Digital, Sonar Entertainment, Sony Pictures Television, Spanglish Movies, Syndicado, Telefe, Televix, The Asylum, TV Azteca, VIP 2000, Viz Media, Wildbrain and World Poker Tour.

Pluto TV also added a ‘Quedate en casa #JuntosADistancia’ special section in its On-Demand section so everyone can enjoy high quality content while staying at home and protecting themselves.