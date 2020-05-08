Report: US sheds 2.33m pay-TV subs in Q1

The top 10 service providers in the United States collectively lost 2.33 million television subscribers in the first quarter of 2020, as reported by the informitv Multiscreen Index.
All of the top 10 service providers in the United States included in the Multiscreen Index lost television subscribers. Their combined total fell below 75 million. Two years previously the top 10 accounted for just over 84 million.
“This is the largest quarterly loss of television subscribers in the United States we have reported to date,” noted Dr William Cooper, the editor of the informitv Multiscreen Index. “The coronavirus pandemic has contributed to this, but many service providers have been losing subscribers for some time. Notably, their newer online services are now no exception to this trend.”
“It is difficult to determine how far these losses can be attributed to economic conditions and how much to an accelerating long-term structural decline,” observed informitv analyst Dr Sue Farrell.
The top 10 services for the United States in the Multiscreen Index now have 74.65 million television customers between them, accounting for 62 per cent of television homes. Subscriber numbers are as reported by service providers, rather than analyst estimates. Cox Communications is not included in the top 10 as it does not report subscriber numbers.
The Multiscreen Index comprises 100 leading multichannel television and video services that collectively account for around 440 million subscribing homes worldwide. The index provides an industry benchmark of the relative performance of television service providers against which customer gains or losses can be measured.
United States
|Service
|Parent company
|Platform
|Change
quarter
|Subscribers
m
|1
|Comcast
|Comcast Communications
|Cable
|-388,000
|19.90
|2
|AT&T Premium TV
|AT&T Corporation
|Satellite
|-897,000
|18.58
|3
|Charter Spectrum
|Charter Communications
|Cable
|-70,000
|15.55
|4
|DISH Network
|DISH Network Corporation
|Satellite
|-382,000
|9.01
|5
|Verizon Fios
|Verizon Communications
|Telco
|-84,000
|4.07
|6
|Altice USA
|Altice USA
|Cable
|-41,700
|3.14
|7
|Sling TV
|DISH Network Corporation
|Online
|-281,000
|2.31
|8
|AT&T TV NOW
|AT&T Corporation
|Online
|-135,000
|0.78
|9
|Mediacom
|Mediacom Communications
|Cable
|-17,000
|0.69
|10
|Frontier
|Frontier Communications
|Cable
|-39,000
|0.62
|-2,334,700
|74.65
Television subscriber numbers at the end of March 2020 for the 10 leading pay-television services in the United States that report figures.
Source: informitv Multiscreen Index
