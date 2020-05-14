Analyst: US lockdown fuels on-demand surge

According to new research from actionable intelligence provider The Diffusion Group (TDG), six in ten US adult broadband users who use pay-TV on-demand services have increased viewing as a result of Covid-19-related stay-at-home directives, with 19 per cent reporting a significant increase.

“Much has been written about recent spikes in the use of on-demand streaming video services such as Netflix and Disney+, and for good reason,” notes Michael Greeson, TDG president and principal analyst. “Our findings clearly demonstrate that, being largely confined to their homes, consumers see tremendous value in having access to on-demand shows and movies. And this holds true for all such services, including those offered by pay-TV providers.”

According to TDG, 77 per cent of adult broadband users that subscribe to a pay-TV service watch shows and movies via the service’s on-demand feature; of those, 60 per cent report spending more time watching on-demand programming as a consequence of having to stay at home as a result of local, state, or national directives related to Covid-19.

TDG also found that: