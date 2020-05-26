Covid-19 sees 25% of Q3 US TV ads cancelled

Covid-19 has seen US advertisers cancel 15 per cent to 25 per cent of the Q3 advertising time bought during the 2019-20 upfront reports Cable & Broadcast.

Executives said the cancellations were “not as bad as expected,” after the networks saw revenue down 30 per cent to 60 per cent in April, according to Standard Media Index.

Advertisers ordered $21.9 million worth of television ads during the 2019 upfront. The networks sell a full year’s worth of commercials “upfront” and guarantee they will deliver a certain number of viewers. As part of the deal, the advertisers are given an option to cancel as much as 50 per cent of their orders in the third quarter.

Advertisers who cancelled their orders could later turn around and try to buy commercials in the ‘scatter market’.