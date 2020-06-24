Peacock on Google platforms; 3 month free

Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, will be available on Google platforms and devices including Android, Android TV devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices on July 15th.

At that time, Peacock will offer a free tier featuring more than 7,500 hours of movies, shows, and timely live and on-demand programming across news, sports, reality and late night.

Peacock Premium offers 15,000 hours of content, and Android and Android TV users will receive complimentary access to Peacock Premium until October 15th. Once a user’s promotion concludes, Peacock Premium will be available for $4.99 per month on Android and Android TV via Google Play in-app purchase.

“Given Google’s extensive customer reach, millions of people will be able to start streaming Peacock on their preferred platform or device this July,” said Maggie McLean Suniewick, President, Business Development and Partnerships, Peacock. “We’ve made Peacock free to our distribution partners, including Google, because we want people everywhere to stream Peacock, and the Peacock Premium promotion demonstrates our commitment to providing incredible value for our mutual customers.”

“As millions of our viewers have already seen the massive benefit of having Peacock available to them these past few months, we look forward to leveraging the unprecedented reach of Google’s platforms and devices, to provide Peacock to even more fans on July 15th,” added Matt Bond, Chairman, Content Distribution, NBCUniversal. “Google continues to be a terrific partner as we aim to deliver NBCUniversal’s world class content across all of their platforms and devices.”