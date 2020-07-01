Finders are Keepers – the EUROMEDIA UI and Search debate

Viewers have dozens of choices of content providers and thousands of choices of pieces of content. No wonder the quality of the UI and the search and discovery deployed by a provider can be crucial in determining QoE and, thereby, churn levels.

What are the remaining impediments – technical and commercial – to universal search? What is the role for ML and AI in Search and Discovery? Who is doing a good job on search, and who isn’t? Voice control is becoming common – the adoption of smart speakers has seen to that – and is increasing OD use rates, but is it important to understand its limitations?

Read the views of key players from companies including Amdocs Media, Ampere Analysis, Gracenote, Kantar, NAGRA, Omdia, ruwido, Xperi.