Forecast: AR/VR markets will recover in 2021

July 10, 2020
Strategy Analytics predicts a strong recovery for the global AR/VR markets in 2021 after Covid-19 driven contraction in 2020.

Key findings from its research report,  titled Short and Long Term Impacts of Covid-19 on the AR and VR Market, include:

  • Total XR shipments (the combined VR Headset Forecast and Dedicated AR Headset Forecast) will increase sixfold through 2025.
  • XR hardware revenues will surpass $28 billion annually in 2025.
  • Samsung and start-up Nreal and other vendors will commercialise lightweight, consumer friendly AR headsets to drive strong growth in from the mid and low tier once these smartphone tethered devices reach the market.
  • At the lower end of the market, we anticipate 2021-22 seeing a slight comeback of smartphone-tethered VR headsets as a result of 5G launches by mobile operators.
  • Although we have increased our overall forecast for VR headsets, we have decreased slightly our anticipated shipments of console-tethered VR as a result of Microsoft’s decision not to support VR in the next generation Xbox.

David MacQueen, Director of the Virtual and Augmented Reality service at Strategy Analytics, commented: “We expect that the launch of smartphone-tethered AR headsets, such as those from Nreal and Samsung seen at CES at the start of the year to ramp up in late 2020/early 2021. We have raised our longer term forecast for XR hardware as a result of new work and life patterns in the ‘new normal.’ Work at home, training, education, and collaboration will all benefit from AR/VR.”

David Kerr, VP at Strategy Analytics, added: “Initially attracting a ‘hardcore’ gaming audience willing to spend for a good quality experience, the audience for these devices has since broadened to include enterprises as well. The use of a fully immersive 3D environment started to prove its worth in design, particularly in the fields of engineering, automotive and architecture. Training and education are other verticals where VR has found a home.”


