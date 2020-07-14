SES launches FTA channel to combat Covid-19

Millions of households across Africa, Europe, and Asia-Pacific will be able to access a free-to-air TV channel via SES satellites dedicated to delivering informative content about Covid-19.

The channel, titled Fight COVID-19, broadcasts content that is aimed at providing underserved and rural communities with critical information about how to limit the spread of the virus.

The content is provided by trusted organisations such as UNICEF and AFP as well as global EdTech social enterprise Potential. The content aims to impartially inform TV viewers about identifying Covid-19 symptoms, the recovery process, and how to manage the effects of a global pandemic and social distancing, such as managing a household, children or mental health. SES welcomes additional content providers from international and regional organisations to contribute to the Covid-19 channel.

The channel is broadcast free-to-air from SES’s satellite fleet and is available in the following regions:

ASTRA 4A at 5 degrees East for Sub-Saharan Africa and Ukraine

ASTRA 2F at 28.2 degrees East for West Africa

NSS-12 at 57 degrees East for Ethiopia and adjacent countries

SES-9 at 108.2 degrees East for the Philippines

“Our lives have been disrupted by Covid-19 in the last few months, and unfortunately, it doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon. Through the global reach of satellite, we are in a position to contribute our resources wisely to help provide important information to vulnerable communities,” said Steve Collar, CEO of SES. “We have been really fortunate to be able to collaborate with UNICEF, AFP and www.Potential.com who are willing to contribute their content for this good cause. Together, we hope to reach a wide group of audiences with reliable and trustworthy content and do our part in helping slow the spread of Covid-19.”