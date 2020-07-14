Virgin Media selects Globecast for Get Moving playout

Globecast, the global solutions provider for media, has announced that Virgin Media, an existing customer, has turned to the company to provide a playout solution for its pop-up HD exercise channel Get Moving.

During these ongoing difficult times, online and TV-based exercise classes and workout recommendation shows have become extremely popular as people want to get, or maintain, fitness and to feel part of a group. Virgin Media initially launched the channel itself but then decided that a more flexible and fully managed playout solution was needed and turned to Globecast.

Juliet Bayliss, Sales Director, Globecast, said: “We already have a strong relationship with Virgin Media via our partnership in launching the UK’s first dedicated 4K Ultra HD entertainment channel in autumn 2018 – Virgin TV Ultra HD. We’re really pleased that they have once again turned to us to provide the quality of service and robustness needed, as well as quick turnaround launch.”

Globecast is providing Cinergy-based playout at its London facility, along with scheduling, 24-hour monitoring and fibre delivery services. It’s also providing compliance assurance for the channel.

The ‘Get Moving’ channel includes Yoga classes, challenging fitness workouts as well as family-friendly PE sessions.

Bayliss added: “We have worked to a tight timescale with this launch, using all our playout expertise. We provided Virgin Media with a range of playout options, from which its team selected a preferred option. One issue we had to overcome was completing this project while adhering to all of the Covid workplace restrictions, a situation that required all our years of expertise to overcome.”