HBO Max over 4m subs in first month

HBO Max, AT&T’s SVoD platform, pulled in 4.1 million subscribers in its first month, following its May 27th launch in the US. For comparison, Disney+ attracted 10 million subscribers in just one day upon its launch – but HBO Max would seem to be targeting a different market with its $14.99 per month subscription cost (Disney+ costs $5.99).

HBO and HBO Max combined saw total subscriber numbers reach 36.3 million by the end of June, John Stankey, AT&T’s CEO, told analysts on the company’s earnings call. That figure is up 5 per cent from the 34.6 million subscribers that HBO had at the end of last year. AT&T said 4 million sign ups for HBO Max puts it solidly on track for its initial projections. Last year the company forecast the service will have 50 million subscribers by 2025. HBO Max was able to procure healthy subscriber numbers without being offered on Roku and Amazon Fire TV — two of the most popular streaming devices in the US.