Plex launches free live TV channels

Streaming media platform Plex has unveiled what it says is a new way for consumers to watch free live TV with the addition of 80+ channels of customisable live programming, most available worldwide and more coming soon.

Plex claims it is the only streaming media platform to bring together all forms of media in one place, offering more content in a single platform than any other service on the market. Free ad-supported movies and shows, podcasts, streaming music, personal media, and now pre-programmed Live TV are all easily accessible via Plex, and on virtually every device.

According to Plex, the addition of Live TV offers consumers significantly more free options, ranging from news such as Reuters and Yahoo Finance, to kids’ shows such as Toon Goggles, to food, travel, and home & design programming on Tastemade, to all things sports including live games, original programming and movies/docs from fubo Sports Network, to gaming and esports on IGN1, and two new LGBTQ+ channels from Revry: entertainment and news. Live TV on Plex also offers comedy, game shows, anime, and more.

“Two of the most important factors for an enjoyable streaming experience are easily being able to find something of interest to watch, and being able to watch it from any device you choose,” said Keith Valory, CEO of Plex. “Plex offers consumers across the globe a simple yet powerful platform for access to all types of content that can be streamed from all types of devices.”

“Combining the new Live TV service with the over-the-air TV and DVR feature, Plex offers the most comprehensive and least expensive streaming TV service in the world,” added Valory.