LatAm: 41% of TV sets are Smart TV

Smart TVs have experienced a great deployment in Latin America. By the end of 2020, there will be 111 million devices installed, forecasts Dataxis, equating to 41.4 per cent of all TV sets in the region.

The rapid progress of Smart TVs in Latin America has several explanations. Since 2016 the integration of the Internet has become a basic feature present in most of the televisions sold. Additionally, in some countries, mainly Brazil and Mexico, the renewal time of televisions was accelerated following the analogue blackout on free to view television, that required the replacement of the receiver.

Another strong stimulus for the deployment of Smart TVs is the progress of OTT services. By the end of the year, the SVoD OTT offering is expected to be available in 109.4 million homes. This increase has led the rate of Smart TVs that are effectively connected to reach 76 per cent.

Dataxis estimated that as of 2019 there were 7.2 million media players in Latin America. The segment was led by Google’s Chromecast, which held a 65 per cent market share. The alternatives on Android TV, dongles and boxes, already weighted 26 per cent. Android TV is the fastest growing alternative, supported by its complementarity with pay-TV piracy.