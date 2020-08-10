Analyst: OTT revenues hit $83bn

Global online TV episode and movie revenues reached $83 billion (€70.35bn) in 2019, climbing from $67 billion in 2018 and up by $50 billion on 2017, according to the OTT TV and Video Databook from analyst firm Digital TV Research.

From the $16 billion additional OTT revenues in 2019, SVoD contributed $12 billion. SVoD’s share of OTT revenues reached 58 per cent in 2019, up from 41 per cent in 2015. SVoD revenues were $48 billion in 2019.

From the 138 countries covered, the top five commanded 72 per cent of the global revenues by 2019. OTT revenues exceeded $1 billion in 13 countries in 2019.

“The US added $8 billion in revenues in 2019 – half of the global additions, with China up by $1 billion,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research.