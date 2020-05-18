Analyst: OTT revenues to reach $167bn

Global online TV episode and movie revenues will reach $167 billion (€189bn) in 2025, double the $83 billion recorded in 2019, according to the latest Global OTT TV and Video Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research. About $16 billion will be added in 2020.

SVoD’s share of OTT revenues will stay at around 58 per cent. This means that SVoD revenues will climb by $50 billion between 2019 and 2025 to total $98 billion.

“Taking account of the corona virus impact, we have overhauled our forecasts for 138 countries,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “SVoD has boomed during the lockdown – and thanks to the rollout of Disney+. However, advertising confidence has been hit. We expect lower growth for AVoD in 2020 – but recovery thereafter.”

From the 138 countries, the top five will command two-thirds of global revenues by 2025. This proportion is down from 72 per cent in 2019; revealing that the rest of the world will grow at a faster rate. OTT revenues will exceed $1 billion in 19 countries by 2025; up from 13 countries in 2019.

Revenues in the US will nearly double between 2019 and 2025 – adding nearly $33 billion to reach $68 billion. China will add $6 billion over the same period to reach to $19 billion. China has been hit hard by the global economic slowdown. AVOD will fall in China in 2019 and 2020 but will recover from 2021.