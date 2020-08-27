Research: Rise in illegally-accessed content risks

New research from UK pro-copyright education body The Industry Trust for IP Awareness has revealed that those who illegally download or stream TV, Film and Sport content are at a higher risk than ever of suffering a host of negative personal and financial consequences.

From viruses and hacking, to identity theft and fraud, latest figures show that more than half of current copyright infringers have fallen victim to at least one of these adverse effects, a significant increase from 2019.

Taking a closer look at the risks, nearly one third of people (29 per cent) illegally accessing content online have been infected with a virus, malware or ransomware, an increase of 14 per cent since December 2019. While viruses and malware present a risk to the safety and security of consumers’ devices, illicit streaming sites also pose a serious and growing threat to users’ personal and financial details, with the number of people becoming a victim of fraud having doubled in the last eight months alone.

The data from the Industry Trust show that the reality of the situation is of even greater concern for those who choose to make a payment to illicit streaming sites by entering credit card details. Around a third of current infringers opt to subscribe to illicit streaming sites and the incidence of fraud among this group of people is much higher, with around a quarter of them (26 per cent) falling victim to often serious fraud, while 25 per cent have also said they have been charged multiple times.

Finally, 31 per cent of current infringers also reported being exposed to inappropriate content as a result of their illegal activity, with offensive pop-ups or adverts and age-inappropriate content among the content individuals and families have experienced.

“We understand that many people opting to access content illegally are also often the same people who regularly enjoy legitimate ways of doing so, whether that means going to the cinema frequently, buying or renting content to watch at home or paying for TV packages to access premium sports content,” advised Liz Bales, Chief Executive at the Industry Trust. “It is important to be aware of the risks they are exposing themselves to when they seek out illicit content through apps and add-ons, fully loaded devices or through a host of other means. Illicit content is put in front of consumers by unscrupulous individuals and organisations, so it should come as no surprise that they would take the opportunity to empty someone’s bank account, disable their devices or steal valuable personal information.

“We want audiences seeking out entertainment online to enjoy the safest, best quality experience they can. While the temptation to see something first or to do so without paying for it might be attractive, especially at a time when consumer confidence and the economic outlook are both compromised by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, it really is worth asking the question as to whether acting on that urge is worth the risk, especially when the reality is you are more likely than ever before to end up paying for it with an attack on your privacy and online security.”

Remarkably, the Industry Trust data also shows that consumers who currently access content through illegal means are actively concerned by these risks, with almost a third (28 per cent) of current infringers claiming to feel worried or guilty about the consequences of not watching through official sources.

The Industry Trust notes that fortunately, there is a simple way to find TV and Film content by safe and legal means. FindAnyFilm.com shows its users the safe, legitimate methods of accessing their favourite content – whether that’s with a night out at the cinema, purchasing a disc or digital download to watch time and time again, or to rent just for the weekend. From TV listings to all the latest and greatest films, FindAnyFilm.com allows users to avoid all of the risks involved with accessing content illegally, enjoying peace of mind while finding the entertainment they want.