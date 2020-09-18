Report: US broadband traffic back on the rise

Over 72 million homes and businesses across the US subscribe to broadband delivered by cable providers. With the rise of the Covid-19 pandemic, these connections are more important than ever, including home Wi-Fi networks, as many of daily activities move online.

To better explain how changing consumer demand is affecting network usage and performance, NCTA members and other providers are joining together to report key metrics during the pandemic. Companies currently reporting include: Altice, CableOne, Charter, Comcast, Cox, GCI, Mediacom, Midco and Sjoberg’s.

The latest takeaways are:

National downstream peak traffic has declined recently, early weeks of the pandemic showed downstream peak traffic growing 20.1 per cent. Overall, since March 1st, national downstream peak growth is up 13.7 per cent, which is up 4.6 per cent from figures in June.

National upstream peak growth has also has also declined recently, but earlier in the spring saw a surge of 35.1 per cent growth. Overall, since March 1st, national upstream peak growth is up 31.4 per cent, also an increase on June figures.