ITV launches Planet V ad platform

ITV’s premium advanced advertising platform, Planet V, has gone live.

After almost 50,000 hours of development work customising and configuring this unique advertising proposition, ITV says Planet V will allow both advertisers and agencies control over the planning, purchasing and reporting of their campaigns across the ITV Hub.

Deployed as a wholly self service solution, clients will be able to optimise and monitor their campaigns in real time, 24 hours a day, every day of the year.

The platform has been developed to ITV’s specification by global technology company Amobee, leveraging its advertising software, following an exclusive licensing agreement for the UK and Ireland struck in 2019.

Prior to external launch, Planet V has operated as an in-house ‘concierge’ solution, operated by ITV’s ad operations teams. Since this internal launch, the platform has fulfilled on almost 500 million ITV Hub impressions.

Powered by ITV Hub’s 32 million strong audience, Planet V launches with new addressable audience products and data-driven features, built upon ITV’s first party data and select premium data partners. Advertisers will find an array of targeting options to suit their campaign objectives, from extending the reach of linear campaigns, and alignment with ITV programme content, to refining audiences to suit the campaign’s creative execution or target market.

Over the next year, ITV says updated versions of Planet V will be continuously brought to clients with the addition of inventory from other broadcasters and premium video publishers, and enhanced features and capabilities.

Rhys McLachlan, Director of Advanced Advertising at ITV, commented “Over the course of the next few years, the rate of change in the way content is produced, distributed and consumed to enable addressable advertising is only going to continue to accelerate. To ensure that we are at the forefront of driving change that works for both ITV and our customers, we have created Planet V. This continuously evolving platform is designed to provide clients and advertisers with an unrivalled combination of access to premium video content, and programmatically enabled targeted advertising, whilst continuously operating at ITV’s gold standard level.”

Ryan Jamboretz, Chief Development Officer at Amobee, added: “ITV has a progressive vision and, with the launch of Planet V, is making a bold statement to the market about how major content owners with unique data should operate. Working alongside the ITV team has been an honor and an ideal challenge for Amobee’s innovative engineers and technologists. Planet V represents the cutting edge in advertising solutions — one where brands and agencies can easily discover and reach their audiences by unifying their TV and digital strategies to better drive more meaningful business results.”