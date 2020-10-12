Research: AVoD set for meteoric rise in US

Research from Ampere Analysis has found that almost one in five US Internet users are accessing AVoD services. Based on Q3 2020 figures, 17 per cent of Internet users in the US used one or more AVoD service in the prior month, up from 13 per cent in Q3 2019.
The rise of AVoD services has been spearheaded by Fox-owned Tubi whose considerable catalogue size is larger than that of Netflix. Like SVoD services before them, AVoD platforms look set for meteoric rise. But AVoD audiences are different – older and more likely to be from low income households than their SVoD user counterparts.
The rise of AVoD services
Minal Modha, Consumer Research Lead at Ampere Analysis says: “The Video on Demand market continues to expand and fragment, offering viewers more choice of platforms. Free ad-funded platforms will find themselves well-positioned to attract an audience that is either unable or unwilling to pay for multiple subscriptions. Despite some resistance to the high levels of advertising on US broadcast channels, 44 per cent of consumers in the US still say that they don’t mind seeing advertising on TV, so AVoD services are quickly filling a market position.”
AVoD users tend to be older and less affluent
Despite their similar catalogue size, and the growing user base on AVoD, Ampere believes that the two platforms aren’t competing for exactly the same audiences. Active AVoD users tend to be older than SVoD subscribers, and are more likely to be from lower income households.
Minal Modha, Consumer Research Lead from Ampere Analysis says: “With distinct audiences, we believe that these two offerings aren’t competing directly with each other but rather can coexist. We have seen some companies offer both a free and paid-for tier, such as Amazon’s Prime and IMDb TV, Hulu and NBC’s Peacock. In the current climate with both economic uncertainty and a greater need for people to stay at home, we expect the use of AVoD services to continue to rise as more consumers will be turning to these platforms as they seek entertainment without increasing their financial outlay.”
You must be logged in to post a comment Login