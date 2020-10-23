Data: US election debate viewing drops in swing states

With less than two weeks until the US presidential election, fewer households tuned in to the final debate, and the viewership rate (fraction of households watching) dropped in seven out of 10 swing states, according to Samba TV analysis, showing that many voters have either made up their minds or already cast their ballots.

Still, notable growth for Florida and Maine viewers shows that voters may still be up for grabs in those key states. And while Arizona grew, the state still under-indexed compared to the country as a whole. PA voters, meanwhile, may have been more excited by the Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants NFL game which aired at the same time.

National viewership and key swing states:

National: 24.0 million households watched the debate live, down 14 per cent from the first debate (28.1 million).

Florida had the biggest change among all swing states, over-indexing by 10 per cent for this debate, meaning that the fraction of Floridian households watching this debate was 10 per cent greater than the fraction of US HHs that tuned in. Florida over-indexed by just 3 per cent for the first debate. It was the 8th highest indexing out of all 50 states + DC on Thursday.

Maine also saw growth in viewership rate, up to 10 per cent above the national average, from 6 per cent for the first debate. It was the 6th highest indexing state.

Arizona was a grower battleground state, although the viewership rate was still well below the national average. Arizona indexed at -1 per cent on Thursday night, up from -3 per cent for the first debate.

New Hampshire had the largest drop off of all swing states, falling from 6 per cent to -5 per cent, putting it below the fraction of US households that tuned in.

Pennsylvania dropped from 11 per cent for the first debate to 6 per cent for Thursday night. (PA notably over-indexed by 98 per cent for the aforementioned NFL game).

Ohio went from over-indexing 2 per cent to under indexing, at -2 per cent,

Wisconsin dropped from 10 per cent to 7 per cent

Michigan dropped from 4 per cent to 3 per cent

North Carolina dropped from -4 per cent to -7 per cent

Minnesota dropped from 15 per cent to 14 per cent