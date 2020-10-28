Netflix orders Assassin’s Creed series

Netflix has entered into an agreement with French video game company Ubisoft to develop content based on the best-selling video game franchise Assassin’s Creed.

The first series is already in developmentand is slated to be an epic, live action adaptation. A search is currently underway for a showrunner. Ubisoft Film & Television’s Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik will serve as Executive Producers.

Under the agreement, Netflix and Ubisoft will tap into the popular video game’s trove of stories – there are currently eleven main games and seventeen spin-offs – which they say have mass appeal for adaptations of both live action and animated series.

The move follows the success of fellow video game adaptation The Witcher, which holds the record for being Netflix’s biggest ever season 1 launch.

A statement from Ubisoft said: “For more than 10 years, millions of fans around the world have helped shape the Assassin’s Creed brand into an iconic franchise,” said Jason Altman, Head of Ubisoft Film & Television – Los Angeles. “We’re thrilled to create an Assassin’s Creed series with Netflix and we look forward to developing the next saga in the Assassin’s Creed universe.”

Netflix added: “We’re excited to partner with Ubisoft and bring to life the rich, multilayered storytelling that Assassin’s Creed is beloved for,” said Peter Friedlander, Vice President, Original Series, Netflix. “From its breathtaking historical worlds and massive global appeal as one of the best selling video game franchises of all time, we are committed to carefully crafting epic and thrilling entertainment based on this distinct IP and provide a deeper dive for fans and our members around the world to enjoy.”