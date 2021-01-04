Discovery, Vodafone content deal

Multichannel programmer Discovery and multiplay telco Vodafone have signed a new long-term, multi-platform agreement in Europe under which Vodafone customers in 12 markets can continue to enjoy Discovery’s content portfolio. The parties will also collaborate on making SVoD service discovery+ available to existing Vodafone subscriber bases across Europe.

The partnership covers Vodafone’s TV and mobile customers in the UK, Germany, Turkey, Italy, Spain, Romania, Portugal, Greece, Czech Republic, Hungary, Ireland and Iceland who will be able to watch their favourite content from Discovery’s iconic brands, the BBC’s natural history collection, plus Eurosport’s premium sports offering, all in one place for the first time ever.

At launch, discovery+ will have one of the largest content offerings of any new streaming service, featuring a wide range of global and local content, and original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery has category leadership, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and high-quality documentaries. Beginning with the Olympic Games in Tokyo, discovery+ will become the streaming Home of the Olympics in Europe with access to every minute, every medal, and every hero, live and on demand.

This partnership gives Discovery access to some 100 million Vodafone TV, Fixed Broadband and Mobile-subscribers across Europe to which discovery+ can be made available for a promotional period that will vary by market. Launches will be supported by high-profile marketing campaigns including a wide array of ‘always on’ customer promotional activities on both Vodafone and Discovery owned platforms.

The rollout in 12 markets is planned during the course of 2021 and 2022. In addition, Discovery’s linear channels will continue to be available to Vodafone customers on TV in Germany, Italy, Spain, Romania, Portugal, Greece, Czech Republic, Hungary, Ireland and Iceland.

“We are delighted to announce this multi-territory and multi-platform partnership with Europe’s largest mobile and fixed network operator,” declared David Zaslav, President & CEO of Discovery. “Vodafone’s vast and deep consumer relationships will provide a powerful engine for discovery+ as together we bring the definitive destination for real-life entertainment to consumers across Europe. Our hybrid agreement with Vodafone advances our broader strategy of expanding our linear distribution relationships to bring our popular content to consumers across more platforms and devices.”

“I am extremely pleased to have made this agreement with Discovery, which extends our existing partnership and perfectly demonstrates Vodafone’s positioning as one of Europe’s leading video content platforms,” added Ahmed Essam, Chief Commercial Operations and Strategy Officer, Vodafone Group. “Discovery will be a key part of our Entertainment offer, providing a rich choice of content that will enhance Vodafone’s provision of a superior customer experience across its high-quality TV and flexible streaming services”.

“discovery+ will harness our unique and powerful global and local content offering to serve fans across Europe as we bring the best of real-life entertainment to our passionate audiences,” commented Kasia Kieli, President & MD of Discovery EMEA. “We are very pleased that our relationship with Vodafone continues to grow. Thanks to this new strategic partnership our viewers and Vodafone’s customers will have direct access to the best global and local Discovery content anytime anywhere.”