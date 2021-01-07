Data: 487k UK homes watched Disney+ Soul at Xmas

Viewing figures from TV data and analytics company Samba TV showcases how many UK households watched Soul on Disney+ and Doctor Who on BBC One over the festive period. Reflecting Covid-19 restrictions, regions in the stricter lockdowns led the way with higher viewing figures.

Some 487,000 UK households watched the new Pixar movie Soul on Disney+ on its debut weekend (December 25th to 27th). The peak viewership was on Boxing Day (December 26th) when 136,000 UK households watched it.



The highest viewership rate in England was in the South East (+19 per cent compared to the overall UK average), which corresponds to the highest level of Covid-19 restrictions at the time: tier 4.

Meanwhile, 1.4 million UK households watched the Doctor Who New Year’s Day special on BBC One (January 1st).

The tiers had shifted again by the this date, and the most over indexing BBC Regions were South West (+29 per cent) and West (+26 per cent), followed by Wales (+18 per cent) and South East (+17 per cent).