Data: 1.6m US homes watch Borat 2 in first weekend

Samba TV data shows that 1.6 million US households streamed the Borat movie sequel on Amazon Prime Video during its opening weekend (October 22nd – 25th).

Amazon’s decision to release the movie one day early, on the same day of the final presidential debate, didn’t seem to give it that great of a boost: only 45,000 households streamed Borat Subsequent Moviefilm on October 22nd, compared to 24 million households that watched the final Trump-Biden debate live, per Samba TV data.

Borat, starring Sacha Baron Cohen did draw more viewers than another of the year’s big direct-to-streaming releases, Mulan, which pulled in 1.12 million household streams on Disney+ over Labor Day Weekend.