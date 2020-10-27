Data: 1.6m US homes watch Borat 2 in first weekend

October 27, 2020
  •   
  •   
  •   

Samba TV data shows that 1.6 million US households streamed the Borat movie sequel on Amazon Prime Video during its opening weekend (October 22nd – 25th).
Amazon’s decision to release the movie one day early, on the same day of the final presidential debate, didn’t seem to give it that great of a boost: only 45,000 households streamed Borat Subsequent Moviefilm on October 22nd, compared to 24 million households that watched the final Trump-Biden debate live, per Samba TV data.

Borat, starring Sacha Baron Cohen did draw more viewers than another of the year’s big direct-to-streaming releases, Mulan, which pulled in 1.12 million household streams on Disney+ over Labor Day Weekend.

Who watched?
  • Nearly half of the households (48 per cent) that watched Borat did so on Friday night.
  • Households with 25-44-year-olds were the only age bracket to over-index, by 4 per cent
  • Households with males over-indexed by 4 per cent
  • Asian households over-indexed more than any other ethnicity (+13 per cent).

  •   
  •   
  •   

Related posts:

  1. Borat sequel on Prime Video
  2. Data: US election debate viewing drops in swing states
  3. Data: Biden pips Trump in town hall TV ratings
  4. Nielsen: 84m watch US Presidential debate
  5. Data: 76% US homes subscribe to OTT

You must be logged in to post a comment Login