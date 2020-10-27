Data: 1.6m US homes watch Borat 2 in first weekend
Samba TV data shows that 1.6 million US households streamed the Borat movie sequel on Amazon Prime Video during its opening weekend (October 22nd – 25th).
Amazon’s decision to release the movie one day early, on the same day of the final presidential debate, didn’t seem to give it that great of a boost: only 45,000 households streamed Borat Subsequent Moviefilm on October 22nd, compared to 24 million households that watched the final Trump-Biden debate live, per Samba TV data.
Borat, starring Sacha Baron Cohen did draw more viewers than another of the year’s big direct-to-streaming releases, Mulan, which pulled in 1.12 million household streams on Disney+ over Labor Day Weekend.
Who watched?
- Nearly half of the households (48 per cent) that watched Borat did so on Friday night.
- Households with 25-44-year-olds were the only age bracket to over-index, by 4 per cent
- Households with males over-indexed by 4 per cent
- Asian households over-indexed more than any other ethnicity (+13 per cent).
