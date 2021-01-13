Data: Young viewers flocking to lesser know streamers
January 13, 2021
Team Whistle, a US entertainment and sports media company, has shared data on Gen Z and Millennial streaming preferences from Whistle Wise, the company’s proprietary research and analytics service.
While streaming giants like Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu and Disney+ fight for the dollars of young viewers in the US, 75 per cent of 13-16 year olds are spending more time with lesser known free connected TV options.
Key findings include:
- Biggest YoY gainers amongst 13 to 36-year-olds in the study were Xumo (+25 per cent), Stirr (+22 per cent), Tubi (+19 per cent) and Samsung TV Plus (+17 per cent)
- 85 per cent of respondents turn to streaming platforms to find content they can’t find on other platforms / switch across streaming services to find the content they’re looking for
- 81 per cent usually watch content on streaming platforms in the background while doing other things
