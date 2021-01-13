Data: Young viewers flocking to lesser know streamers

Team Whistle, a US entertainment and sports media company, has shared data on Gen Z and Millennial streaming preferences from Whistle Wise, the company’s proprietary research and analytics service.



While streaming giants like Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu and Disney+ fight for the dollars of young viewers in the US, 75 per cent of 13-16 year olds are spending more time with lesser known free connected TV options.

Key findings include:

