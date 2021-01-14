Regulator: Social influencers must finance European TV content?

Spain’s regulatory body CNMC has demanded that TV and streaming influencers be classified as “Audiovisual Services Providers through video exchange platforms” in the new TV law, set to be approved over the coming weeks.

CNMC´s aim is that the streaming platforms used by influencers – such as YouTube, TikTok, Instagram TV and Twice – are at the same level as Movistar, Vodafone, Orange, MásMóvil, Atresmedia and Mediaset and, therefore, should have to pay to finance European TV content.

“The entry of new Internet players makes necessary a new updated legal framework that mirrors the progress of the market and enables a balance between the access to online services, the consumers protection and competition”, pointed out the regulator in a report.

The new law will oblige OTT services like Netflix, HBO and Amazon Prime Video to finance the European cinema and report to the CNMC the number of their subscribers. Now, the regulatory body wants to take a further step to include influencers.