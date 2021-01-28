Free movies, fitness & education apps for Sky VIPs

As the nation remains in lockdown, Sky has unveiled a range of free offers to give its Sky VIP customers a boost, including free Sky Original films and free access to fitness apps.

Throughout February, all Sky customers will be able to benefit from these perks, as long as they’re enrolled in the free VIP scheme.

Lyssa McGowan, Chief Consumer Officer, Sky UK and Europe, commented: “Whether it’s working from home, trying to home-school or looking for ways to stay entertained, we know life is challenging right now. That’s why Sky is giving our customers a little lift with a range of perks designed to help make things a little better, like free movies and access to educational and fitness apps.”

The free offers include:

All Sky TV customers can enjoy special screenings of Sky Original films on Sky One for the next month, including action movie Final Score starring Dave Bautista (February 1st), animated horror Monster Family starring Jason Isaacs and Emma Watson (February 8th) and British fantasy Four Kids and IT starring Russell Brand (February 15th). The titles will all be repeated on weekends.

At-home workouts from fitness app, Fiit, free to Sky Q customers for 30 days

While schools remain closed, help is at hand with a world of carefully curated educational videos, for children aged 1-11, via the Highbrow app with free, unlimited access on Sky Q until the March 31st.

Aardman Morph model making workshops and a Harry Potter themed quiz over the half-term holiday via the My Sky app.

Sky VIP is free for all customers to join and can be found in the My Sky app. New Sky customers are automatically enrolled.