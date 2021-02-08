Pluto TV goes live in France

ViacomCBS Networks International has officiallly launched its free ad-supported TV service Pluto TV in France.

Currently offering 40 original channels across different genres, French audiences can now access the curated content free of charge without registering.

French viewers can access a wide variety of exclusive channels with French and international titles, across film such as Pluto TV Ciné and Pluto TV Drama; series such as Les Cordier, Juge et Flic and Teen Series; crime with channels such as Dossiers FBI and Pluto TV Crime; entertainment including channels Tortue Ninja and People Are Awesome; lifestyle with Pluto TV Cuisine; curiosity including Pluto TV Paranormal and Pluto TV Nature; comedy with channels such as iCarly and FailArmy; kids including Pluto TV Kids Junior and Pluto TV Kids Animation; gaming with the Gaming TV channel, as well as sports such as Pluto TV Extreme.

Pluto TV offers a vast movie library including Hollywood classics Staying Alive, Fighting Temptations and The Ring, action packed films such as Snapdragon and Contract to Kill, retro titles like Highlander and Star Trek, as well as drama favourites such as Save the Last Dance and La Source.

An extensive selection of series will be available to French audiences across different genres including crime and investigation, telenovelas and drama, with a variety of channels dedicated to popular French series including Plus Belle La Vie, Les Cordier, Juge et flic, Louis La Brocante, Femmes de Loi and La Maison Des Rocheville.

Pluto TV’s lineup also includes carefully selected channels for younger audiences and families, with iconic shows and animated series such as SpongeBob SquarePants, Bubble Guppies, Dora the Explorer and Hey Arnold.

The entertainment selection offers something for the entire family from anime with the first seasons of Naruto Shippuden and Fairy Tail, Tortue Ninja for classic cartoon lovers and even hours of dedicated MTV content from Catfish, Cribs and Punk’d to iconic Jackass.

Finally, Gaming fanatics have dedicated channels Gaming TV and IGN for everything gaming from movies, series, news, videos and more, whilst poker fans have 24/7 access to the World Poker Tour channel. At the same time, cooking lovers can binge on dedicated culinary content, featuring Epiceries fines, and Sur la route des vins.

Pluto TV is available on all major streaming devices (TV, smartphone, tablet, PC) via the Pluto TV browser, via app on Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and the iOS and Android apps available on the Apple Store and Google Play.