Pluto TV launching in France

ViacomCBS Networks International has confirmed that Pluto TV, the free streaming television service, will debut in France on February 8th.

Pluto TV will be available on all major streaming devices (TV, smartphone, tablet, PC) via the Pluto TV browser, via app on Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and the iOS and Android apps available on the Apple Store and Google Play.

Pluto TV offers an ad-supported streaming experience with no registration required. It will launch with 40 specially curated and original channels for French audiences. Its library will include content from both ViacomCBS brands and third parties through partnerships with a large number of leading international and French publishers, broadcasters, and distributors with the aim to deliver constantly fresh and varied content.



“The launch of Pluto TV in France marks an important step for the growth of our company’s streaming presence in Europe,” said Olivier Jollet, Senior Vice President Emerging Business ViacomCBS Networks Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia. “Pluto TV has already demonstrated its strong appeal in many markets across the world like the UK, GSA, Latam, and Spain. I’m sure that with its market-centric approach and extensive reach, Pluto TV’s innovative digital model will transform the French streaming and television market, both in terms of consumer experience and Ad sales offer.”

Pluto TV continues its ambitious international roll-out and expansion with the French launch, following successful launches in the UK, Germany, 17 countries across Latin America, including Brazil and Spain.

Italy will be the next market to launch Pluto TV, which is planned for late 2021.