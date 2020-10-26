Pluto TV goes live in Spain

ViacomCBS Networks International has announced the launch of its AVoD service Pluto TV in Spain. Currently offering 40 original channels across different genres, Spanish audiences can now access premium and curated content free of charge.

Available on Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV+, as well as iOS and Android mobile devices, Spanish audiences can access a variety of exclusive channels with Spanish and international content, including genre-specific channels like gaming, sports and cooking, as well as pop-up channels and branded channels like MTV Originals.

Pluto TV also offers a movie library offering titles including Hachi: A Dog’s Tale, The Expendables, Dreamgirls, Mientras duermes,andP.S., I Love You, and an extensive selection of TV series including Midsomer Murders, Crusoe, Arròs Covat, and Spanish classics such as Ana y los 7 and Curro Jiménez.

Pluto TV’s lineup also includes channels for younger audiences and families, with iconic shows from the Nickelodeon brand. These include Big Time Rush, Blue’s Clues and You, Go, Diego, Go!, Nick Jr. hits like Allegra’s Window and Fresh Beat Band: Los Espias, Nick Teen comedy series like Bella and the Bulldogs and True Jackson, as well as animated series like Fanboy and Chum Chum and The Legend of Korra.

Pluto TV will continue to expand its content offer every month with more original and exclusive channels to reach 50 channels by the end of 2020 and 100 channels by the end of 2021.