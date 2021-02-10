Okko Sport deploys Verimatrix anti-piracy tech

Okko Sport, the Russian sports streaming service, has selected Verimatrix to assist in preventing unauthorised sports broadcasts.

Okko Sport is one of the latest organisations to integrate Verimatrix Watermarking into its own broadcasts. Invisible to viewers, forensic watermarking helps gather real-time information about specific pirated content while also instantly blocking pirated broadcasts.

“Okko Sport offers users a unique opportunity to watch the English Premier League, MLS, Italian Cup, Bellator and ATP250 tournaments in high quality and with a lot of possibilities – choice of soundtrack, multi-view, fast switching,” said Oleg Manzha, General Director at Okko Sport. “This is a completely different level of user experience and immersion in the sport. I am pleased to announce our collaboration with Verimatrix, one of the leaders in digital content protection. I am sure that thanks to this cooperation, more users will be able to appreciate the benefits of Okko Sport.”

“Okko Sport’s viewers look forward to some of the world’s most anticipated athletic events,” said Asaf Ashkenazi, Chief Operating Officer at Verimatrix. “We’re pleased to help streaming services such as Okko to more robustly protect their content as well as their business. With proactive, intelligent anti-piracy technologies, streamers add a powerful layer of deterrence against pirates.”